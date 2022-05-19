Dallas Shanks Gas Station and Deli is celebrating its 50th anniversary of being in business and they are bringing the party to their customers. From June 1-5, customers at the station at 190 Griffith Lane in Brentwood can enjoy specials and discounted prices, such as 50-cent soft drinks, car washes starting at $5 and a $100 gas card giveaway each day.
“There will be decorations and special discounts and all kinds of fun,” said Kim Landreth, co-owner of the Dallas Shanks that offers a full-service gas station, car wash and mini mart with a deli. “We really want to thank the community for their loyalty. Fifty years in business is exciting.”
The business was originally opened by Dallas Shanks when he moved to Brentwood in 1972. His first location was on Oak Street in downtown Brentwood, where he rented land for his business. In 1997, he sold that spot and opened up the current location at the corner of Balfour Road and Griffith Lane. Unlike his first station, Shanks bought the land and built the station from the ground up. Now, two of his three children – Landreth and her brother, Kirk Shanks – own the station.
“Our dad passed away in August, so we are running things now,” Landreth said. “Before owning a station, my dad had worked for Chevron managing stations, so it’s always been our whole lives.”
Landreth and Shanks both grew up working in the gas station. Back then, it was full service – Landreth said she remembers not just pumping gas for customers, but checking tire pressure and oil, and washing windshields.
“When we first started out, gas stations were not open 24 hours, they closed at 10 p.m., opened at 6 or 7 in the morning, and there was no digital or cards,” Landreth recalled. “People used to write us checks, and have accounts, it was all farming out here. They would come in and charge all their gas and then we would invoice them and they would pay at the end of the month.”
The pair remember people knocking on their door at all hours during the gas shortage in the 1970s, asking Dallas to open the station. Regulations only permitted him to operate only certain days, and those days were closely monitored by authorities. Dallas was also an integral part of the tight-knit farming community Brentwood used to be, carrying some of the farmers’ accounts when crops failed.
Walking to work from Liberty High School to earn money for their dream cars – a Camaro for Landreth and a truck for Shanks – was part of their normal routine.
“It’s always been part of our life, and when we were little, my dad had a tow truck and people used to come to our house, sometimes in the middle of the night, because they had an accident and needed a tow,” Landreth said.
The business remained in the family, with Dallas and his wife running the show and the kids helping out. Now Landreth and Shanks own the business and run it together. Landreth left the business for some time to work in the finance industry, but came back in 2000. Shanks has always worked there.
“I’ve been involved here my whole life, it’s been a part of my whole life,” he said. For more information, call 925-513-2815.
