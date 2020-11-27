Dancers from Fabulous Feet Dance Studio gathered in Brentwood’s City Park recently to film a video in lieu of a live performance. Restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have made live performances for these dancers impossible since mid-March.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Driver flown to trauma center after hot rod rollover
- Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Brentwood
- Protest in Discovery Bay remains peaceful as demonstrators decry racism
- Married couple found guilty for 2019 fatal road rage murder in Antioch
- Liberty Union High School District approves reopening plan as GPAs drop
- Driver runs red light, injures three in Brentwood
- City of Brentwood approves housing project near Continente Avenue
- Register for toy, food basket program
- Brentwood and Oakley holiday events planned for this season
- Brentwood City Park gazebo to be named after Mayor Taylor
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Discovery Bay protest
- [Photos] Brentwood turkey distributions to seniors
- [Photos] Chestnut St. rollover accident
- [Photos] St. Anthony outdoor mass
- [Photos] 2020 Brentwood on Ice
- [Photos] Discovery Bay scarecrow contest
- [Photos] November 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Protest in Brentwood
- [Photos] City of Oakley Halloween Drive Thru
- [Photos]Trilogy at the Vineyards Veterans Day flag ceremony
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.