Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Anyone in need of a gleam of holiday cheer this year didn't have to look past Brentwood's City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city's Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.
Anyone in need of a glimmer of holiday cheer this year didn’t have to look past Brentwood’s City Park, where about 45 businesses, community groups and individuals decorated a festive grove of Christmas trees for all to enjoy during the city’s Deck the Park Christmas Tree Decorating Contest. The decorators vied for awards for Most Creative, Most Whimsical, Best Community Flavor, People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice.
City officials recently announced the winners of the contest:
People's Choice
1st Place - Best Friends Wyatt and Andi
2nd Place - Aim High Child Care
3rd Place - Hijas del Campo
Most Whimsical - Shiny Things Imaginarium
Most Creative - Late Shift Smog Check
Most Community Flavor - Sprinkles Cookie, Co.
Mayor's Choice - KB Brow Studio
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.