Delta Blues Festival at El Campanil raises $16,000 for music students

Kirk Fletcher and his band led off the 12th annual Delta Blues Festival Benefit before a packed house at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch on Saturday night, March 4. Guy King also performed. The benefit concert raised $16,000 for grants and scholarships at Antioch schools and to help East County students to study music in college, according to Erin Green, director of marketing for the theater. “The Delta Blues Festival Benefit Concert remains to be one of El Campanil Theatre’s most popular events presented by the El Campanil Preservation Foundation,” said Frank Giovanni, one of the foundation’s directors. “We are still 100% nonprofit, and producers and volunteers do not profit from this event.”

