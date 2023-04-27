Delta Community church welcomes addition

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

The new modular classrooms are set to open for the children of the elementary school toward the end of this year or early next year, and will cater to the school’s upperclassmen.

Rev. Doug Schoonover didn’t know how long a road he had ahead of him when he arrived at his new Discovery Bay church in 2013.

The Delta Community Presbyterian Church’s school wasn’t as big as it is now and there weren’t many classrooms available for the kids. The original classrooms were built on the original 2.5 acres that the campus sits on, and there are these brown trailers that catered to the upperclassmen of the school — the third-through-fifth graders.

About a decade later, just in time for the church’s 35th anniversary, and with assistance from their congregation and many others, the old and dusty trailers are set to go as the church and the kids of its school, All God’s Children Christian School, put shovels to dirt in front of those same trailers on Thursday, April 13 as they’ll get replaced with new, permanent, classrooms.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription