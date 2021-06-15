The Delta Gallery Community Art Center continues its springtime series of shows by announcing a new art show by One Day at A Time (ODAT), a nonprofit group that provides youth with hope, support and opportunity by building meaningful connections and relationships.
The show opens on June 17 and runs through July 30.
ODAT will be showcasing artwork and photography by students in their YEP program. YEP is a 10-week series of workshops taught by industry professionals aimed at enhancing youths’ communications abilities, developing an understanding of their thoughts on issues impacting them and providing their voices with a community-wide platform from which to be heard.
YEP aims to help students learn to express themselves in healthy ways through artistic means (art, photography, videography and writing), as opposed to turning to anger, withdrawal, violence, drugs, etc. ODAT is a project of community initiatives, a 501(c)3 nonprofit group.
Meanwhile, The Art Guild of the Delta Second Quarter Art Show opened on May 6 and will continue until through July 30 with original artwork by local artists. The second quarter show from the Art Guild of the Delta includes painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics and jewelry.
The Art Guild of the Delta is a local art organization based in East Contra Costa County that was founded in 2013 as a nonprofit organization with the purpose of building a network of artists to work together to promote and inspire creative influences amongst themselves and their community.
The AGD brings together people with a mutual interest in the fine arts while promoting camaraderie and ethical principles and practices, as well as fostering creativity among artists.
The AGD is of service to the community by providing a cohesive and congenial group who promotes arts and advancement in all areas of artistic endeavors.
AGD organizes the ART Walk Art Fair at the Brentwood Farmers Market (second Saturday of the month), provides scholarships to art students at local high schools and Los Medanos College, is a sponsor of the Art Wine and Jazz Festival, provides art classes to the community through the Delta Gallery and provides a means for local artists to display their art.
Art classes are also resuming at the Delta Gallery and adults and teens can sign up for oil expressions oil painting workshops with Carol Ligon and watercolor workshops with Gregg Holzhauer. Jayne Tucker is scheduling her popular Afternoon Tea and Strings workshops for June and July with a fun macramé wall hanging project.
Another popular ongoing workshop is Open Studio, classroom studio time for self-directed artists hosted by Jo Olney.
For a complete art show details, class schedule and registration visit www.deltagallery.com/classes-and-workshops. The Delta Gallery Community Art Center is in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center, 2485 Sand Creek Road., Suite 128 in Brentwood.
For more information, call 925-516-5935.
