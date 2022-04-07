The California Watercolor Association kicked off its “Beauty of California” show this week at the Delta Gallery Community Art Center at 2485 Sand Creek Road in Brentwood. The show runs until July 1.
This juried CWA Member show is expected to feature 60 pieces from 40 artists who shared their favorite aspects of life in California as brought to life in watercolor.
The CWA is a watermedia nonprofit organization with nearly 500 members in Northern California whose mission is to create, foster and sustain artistic growth and interest in watermedia. These goals are accomplished through community outreach programs, workshops, public exhibitions and student activities. CWA members include professional and non-professional artists, teachers and students with a compelling interest in painting.
Also on display will be the Delta Gallery’s regular second-quarter art show, a new collection of work by local artists of the Art Guild of the Delta Collective running through July 1.
The exhibit showcases original fine art in a wide variety of media and styles. Work by several new artists will be featured along with continuing exhibitors.
The collective is a local art organization founded in 2013 as a nonprofit to build a network of artists to work together to promote and inspire creative influences amongst themselves and their community. The collective brings together people with a mutual interest in the fine arts while promoting camaraderie and ethical principles and practices, as well as fostering creativity among artists, officials said.
The community is invited to celebrate both exhibits at a joint reception held by the CWA and the Art Guild of the Delta on Saturday, April 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.