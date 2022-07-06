Delta Gallery Community Art Center kicks off summer by announcing two new art shows that will be open to the public on July 8.
These include the Art Guild of the Delta 3rd Quarter Art Show with original artwork by local artists and a special show by the P.A.I.N.T. Group (Promoting Arts, Individuals and Natural Talents) program. The second quarter show from the Art Guild of the Delta includes painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics and jewelry. The P.A.I.N.T. Group art show is a collection of artwork showcasing local talent from participants of the P.A.I.N.T Group program, a Brentwood-based creative arts day program for adults with intellectual challenges.
Among the works featured are whimsical landscapes and colorful abstract paintings that offer a glimpse into the creative minds, imaginations and experiences of the P.A.I.N.T Group artists. The group's goal is to help each person reach their highest level of artistic achievement and to encourage personal growth, self-reliance and self-esteem through the creative process. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 6-8 p.m. to introduce the new artwork to the public.
The Art Guild of the Delta is based in East Contra Costa County, founded in 2013 as a non-profit to build a network of artists to work together to promote and inspire creative influences amongst themselves and their community.
The guild:
– promotes arts and advancement in all areas of artistic endeavors
– organizes the ARTWalk Art Fair at the Brentwood Farmers Market (second Saturday of the month)
– provides scholarships to art students at local high schools and Los Medanos College, provides art classes through the Delta Gallery
– provides a means for local artists to display their art.
Art classes are resuming at the Delta Gallery and Adults and Teens can sign up for Oil Expressions oil painting workshops with Carol Ligon and watercolor workshops with Gregg Holzhauer. Jayne Tucker is scheduling her Afternoon Tea and Strings workshops for July with a fun macramé wall hanging project.
Another popular ongoing workshop is Open Studio, classroom studio time for self-directed artists hosted by Jo Olney. For a complete art show details, class schedule and registration visit www.deltagallery.com/classes-and-workshops.
The Delta Gallery Community Art Center is in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center, 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, Brentwood, phone (925) 516-5935. The P.A.I.N.T. Program is at 8335 Brentwood Blvd., Suite F, in Brentwood. On Instagram @Paintartprogram, or at www.facebook.com/PAINTartprogram
