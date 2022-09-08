Uncorked!, a multi-media exhibit with a wine theme, opened Sept. 8 at The Delta Gallery Community Arts Center.
Painters, photographers, sculptors, ceramic, glass and jewelry artists will celebrate the East Contra Costa wine industry with interpretations of wine, grapes, vineyards and more in this colorful, eclectic show “Uncorked!”
The show will continue through Sept. 30. The following local wineries will be participating: Bloomfield Vineyards, Hannah Nicole Vineyards, Nunn Vineyards, and Viano Vineyards. The wineries will be providing tastings and awarding prizes to selected artists. The Uncorked show will be juried by Artist of the Year, Nancy Roberts.
Also on display will be the regular third-quarter art show, a new collection of work by local artist members of the Art Guild of the Delta, through Sept. 30, said Robert Ashin, gallery director. The exhibit showcases original fine art in a variety of media and styles. Work by several new artists will be featured along with continuing exhibitors.
A free public reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6-8 p.m. where residents can meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments and chat with fellow art lovers about both shows.
Delta Gallery is at 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, in The Streets of Brentwood. For more information visit www.DeltaGallery.com or call 916-599-2557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.