Uncorked!, a multi-media exhibit with a wine theme, opened Sept. 8 at The Delta Gallery Community Arts Center.

Painters, photographers, sculptors, ceramic, glass and jewelry artists will celebrate the East Contra Costa wine industry with interpretations of wine, grapes, vineyards and more in this colorful, eclectic show “Uncorked!”

The show will continue through Sept. 30. The following local wineries will be participating: Bloomfield Vineyards, Hannah Nicole Vineyards, Nunn Vineyards, and Viano Vineyards. The wineries will be providing tastings and awarding prizes to selected artists. The Uncorked show will be juried by Artist of the Year, Nancy Roberts.

