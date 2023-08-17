Delta Leadership Foundation, a nonprofit supporting and promoting leadership throughout the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region, has announced its 2023 Delta Champion award recipients. The awards will be presented at a Sept. 19 dinner at Grand Island Vineyards in Walnut Grove.
The Delta Champion awards program was initiated in 2022 to recognize outstanding achievement in support of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region.
2023 Delta Champion recipients are:
Kathy Leighton (Byron-area community volunteer, recognized posthumously) - Delta Preserver (Achievement in historical or environmental preservation)
Rich Turner (Soundings magazine and longtime Delta photographer) - Delta Promoter (Achievement in tourism, agriculture, education, commerce, and/or the arts)
Don Nottoli (Longtime Sacramento County Supervisor representing the Delta) - Delta Improver (Achievement in Delta health, community, and/or quality of life)
Isleton Chamber of Commerce/Jean Yokotobi and Suzanne Black (Publisher of Delta Life) - Delta Innovator (Achievement in new businesses offering increasing value to the Delta)
Dante Nomellini Sr. and Thomas Zuckerman (More than 50 years of effort defending Delta water as counsels to Central Delta Water Agency) - Delta Champion (Lifetime achievement in preservation, protection and promotion of the Delta).
