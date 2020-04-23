Delta Quilters
Tony Kukulich 2020

Members of the Delta Quilters Guild put quilts on display to spread a little cheer for neighbors out walking in East County, Saturday, April 18. Quilts were on display in Oakley, Brentwood, Antioch, Bethel Island, Clayton and Discovery Bay.

[Photos] Delta quilts on display

