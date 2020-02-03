The grand opening for Delaney Park in Oakley will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The celebration, in partnership with the masterplan’s nationally recognized homebuilder partners — D.R. Horton, KB Home, Brookfield Residential and Richmond American Homes — will be highlighted by the grand opening of the community’s parks, lake and the 12 model homes in five residential collections now selling.
At completion, Delaney Park will include up to 581 single-family residences centered around a recently completed lake that anchors community amenities including playgrounds, tot lots, bocce ball and basketball courts, barbecue pits and picnic areas aimed at attracting homebuyers looking for a suburban lifestyle with more space and attainably priced homes.
“Delaney Park is ideal for the increasing number of homebuyers who are priced out of most Bay Area markets but are searching for more affordable options with plenty of space, an abundance of lifestyle amenities and access to great public schools,” said Ann Marie Olson, DeNova Homes vice president of sales and marketing.
The grand opening event will also feature a classic American hometown fair with food, drinks, family activities and live music played by 95.3 KRTY Radio. KRTY will give away two tickets for the Country Megaticket 2020 scheduled for this summer.
For more information, visit www.LiveDelaneyPark.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.