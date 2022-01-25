The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors held a swearing-in ceremony for Supervisor Karen Mitchoff as board chairperson and Supervisor Federal Glover as vice chairperson at a recent board meeting.
Mitchoff, who began her public service in 1981 and has served Contra Costa County as an elected Supervisor since January 2011, takes the leadership role from outgoing chairperson, Supervisor Diane Burgis of District 3, which covers East County.
Mitchoff expressed her thanks to Burgis as well as her readiness to tackle the county’s issues.
“I thank Supervisor Burgis for her dedication to keeping the county going strong and moving forward while addressing the impacts of COVID-19 on our communities,” Mitchoff said. “As chair, I intend to work with my colleagues to support public health measures that protect lives and keep our workers and residents healthy and safe, support and push for the delivery of quality programs and services to meet the needs of individuals, families, businesses and communities, and move the county toward greater economic recovery and normalcy in what has been unprecedented times.”
District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover has served on the board since 2000, representing a district that includes the county’s northern waterfront.
Mitchoff is in her third term, and Glover is serving his sixth term. They will lead the five-member elected body that sets the direction of county government and oversees its $4 billion budget to serve this large and diverse East Bay county.
