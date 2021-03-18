Residents tired of being cooped up for the last 12 months, can venture out and join the Discovery Bay Big Bass Family Fishing Tournament on Sunday, April 11. All boats are welcome, and participants can fish in any of the town’s 32 bays or head out to outlying parts of Contra Costa County. The event is designed to be a fun, family day on the Delta and includes a junior tournament for the kids. For more information or to sign up, visit www.dbcf.info.
Discovery Bay Big Bass Family Fishing Tournament scheduled for April
-
- Updated
- Comments
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Contra Costa County moving to red tier Sunday, March 14
- New awnings going up in downtown Brentwood
- City of Brentwood welcomes Creative Communal Makers Market to downtown
- Brentwood fills planning commission seats
- Upgrading Liberty High School
- Brentwood City Council turns down Bridle Gate development
- Byron, Knightsen school districts welcome students back to campus
- Liberty Union High School District returns to in-person learning March 18
- Contra Costa County remains in the most restrictive tier
- Treatment planned for Discovery Bay algae
Videos
Collections
- U-pick strawberries 3-12-2021
- [Photos] Shooting at Target in Antioch
- LHS demolition
- [Photos] March 2021 Pets
- Bethel Island boat fire
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Liberty boys' cross country
- [Photos] Antioch drive-by shooting
- [Photos] Freedom vs Liberty girls' cross country
- [Photos] Brentwood Police apprehend man with a knife
- Timber Point Elem. School 3-15-2021
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.