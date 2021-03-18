Bass Tournament scheduled for April

Residents tired of being cooped up for the last 12 months, can venture out and join the Discovery Bay Big Bass Family Fishing Tournament on Sunday, April 11. All boats are welcome, and participants can fish in any of the town’s 32 bays or head out to outlying parts of Contra Costa County. The event is designed to be a fun, family day on the Delta and includes a junior tournament for the kids. For more information or to sign up, visit www.dbcf.info.

