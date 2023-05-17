Discovery Bay ceremony, show honor late firefighters

The public and Discovery Bay Yacht Club members attended a Search and Rescue demonstration at the club’s marina on Sunday, May 7.
There were several classic vessels on display, including: a 1946 Navy Tug, Admirals Launch, U.S. Coast Guard Surf Boat and a Stephens 50, to name a few.
The club’s captain, John Garza, said Tuesday that about 90 people attended the demonstration. “We honored two fallen firefighters and the over 10,000 hours given to our local and Delta communities since 2012.”
Garza said Pacific Coast Water Rescue dedicated two vessels in the honor of fallen firefighters James Martin and Ray Perry. “Whenever we teach or respond to salvage and tow incidents the two vessels will bear the proud names and legacy of Chief James Scott Martin and Capt.Ray Perry.”
Fremont Fire Deputy Chief Martin died in 2015 after a three year battle with job-related cancer. Perry, a 30-year veteran of the Newark Fire Department died of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2020.
Former state Assemblyman Rusty Areias was also honored for his long service to the area at the event.
“Pacific Coast Water Rescue was formed in 2012 as a result of cuts to Discovery Bay and South Delta Area Water Rescue Vessels,” Garza said. “In that same year, we met with local fire, sheriff and USCG Rio Vista personnel to form the Pacific Coast Water Rescue (PCWR) team.”
Garza added, “The future looks great for PCWR Captains on Call as we now have six USCG licensed captains, six rescue swimmers and six divers and as a direct result of our 12 seasons of experience in our vast bay and Delta region.”
