Discovery Bay ceremony, show honor late firefighters

Photos by Andrew Rulloda

Some 90 people attended a firefighter dedication in Discovery Bay on May 7.

The public and Discovery Bay Yacht Club members attended a Search and Rescue demonstration at the club’s marina on Sunday, May 7.

There were several classic vessels on display, including: a 1946 Navy Tug, Admirals Launch, U.S. Coast Guard Surf Boat and a Stephens 50, to name a few.

The club’s captain, John Garza, said Tuesday that about 90 people attended the demonstration. “We honored two fallen firefighters and the over 10,000 hours given to our local and Delta communities since 2012.”

