Stay Rad, Discovery Bay! "It’s Back to the ’80s at the Prom," the theme for the 2021 Discovery Bay State of the Town Gala June 19, at the Discovery Bay Country Club. The event is sponsored by Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are now on sale for the Gala by visiting discoverybaychamber.org.
"As Chamber President We wanted to continue to Recognize, Business and Citizens of the community," said Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Kowal-Patterson. "We normally have this event in January and we did not want to eliminate it all together. I am very excited that we are able to put on this event on June 19th and honor the wonderful people who work so hard in this community. We look forward to seeing everyone and celebrating each other."
Attendees are encouraged to dress in their most fly outfits.
The Gala will be honoring the current and future state of the community, as well as honor Discovery Bay’s Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Nonprofit of the year.
The nominees are as follows:
Business of the Year Nominations
All in One Limousine Service
“Thank You for the Honor of the Nomination!!! We are very excited,” said owner Cindy Patterson.
Bob and Cindy Patterson Moved to Discovery Bay in 1997, they started their All in One Limousine business in 2008, with just two cars. Thirteen years later, they have grown to a fleet of eight cars and they are still growing. They specialize in customer detail, they listen to their customers wants and needs and personalize the trip whenever possible. Cindy will go above and beyond to make the event special.
Cindy & Bob Patterson have served the community in many capacities, Cindy Patterson held positions on the board of directors for both the Chamber of Commerce and the Discovery Bay Yacht Club. They have volunteered themselves, including friendly visitors, adopting families at both Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Pattersons have given to many fundraisers, including the Make a Wish Foundation, Camp Concord, Walnut Acres and many more. The Pattersons often donate limousines to welcome home those who have served our country in the armed forces. They have always supported local schools and donated limos to the kids fundraisers or projects.
During the trying times of 2020, the Pattersons have been creative in coming up with ways to make people happy. They stayed in touch with their customers, especially the elderly, offering complimentary shopping for those who did not feel comfortable going out. During Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, they offered limo rides, including lunch and a private photo session outdoors. Cindy is always looking for creative ways for people to get out safely and enjoy themselves.
All in One Limousine offers wine tours, airport & pier service, weddings, shop for the dress limos, proms, birthday celebrations, quinceaneras or just a night out on the town. The business also offers "Silver" Service,” offering rides to medical appointments, medical procedures, grocery shopping or just a day of errands for those who need a driver or are just not comfortable with driving.
“You can always depend on All In One Limousine Sevices to make the experience the best and to get you to your destination safe and in time in style,” Cindy Patterson said.
Tess’ Community Farm Kitchen
Tess’ Community Farm Kitchen owner Barabara Frantz is very honored to have been nominated for Business of the Year.
“We thank you and appreciate the community for believing in us and continuing to support us,” said Frantz.
Frantz said Tess’ is a lovely space that allows you to experience the special connection that we all feel with food. Located on 10 acres at the border between Brentwood and Discovery Bay in Northern California, Tess’ wants to reconnect their visitors with some basics, like where their food comes from, why fresh is important, and how can we take the bounty that exists on our land, and turn it into yummy meals, making us feel full not only in our stomachs, but also in our souls.
Tess’ has a commercial kitchen that teaches classes, has a deli counter with local farm to table
meals to go, special events throughout the year, and local vendors within our farm market.
Frantz wants Tess’ to be a place where it has community, a place to be, a place to share, a place to reconnect, so that when you leave you feel rested from the daily challenges that everyone faces, a place to pamper one’s spirit and soul.
Nonprofit of the Year Nominations
Aim High Child Care Center
Aim High Child Care Center, Inc has been caring for children in the area for more than 25 years. In 2020, it opened a new location at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay. At that location the center is strictly a preschool and serves children ages 2-5. It has a full day care center as well as a preschool only option. Aim High CHild Care Center said it is truly fortunate that many of its valuable staff members are well trained and understand the center’s goals needed to help open the new center. This allowed the staff to focus on the families, children and meeting their needs while keeping the high standards of which Aim High families are accustomed.
Aim High utilizes the California preschool foundations and framework from the Department of Education. This prepares young children for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten. The goals and milestones are age appropriate and the staff works to help the children meet all the benchmarks and developmental milestones for their age group. Health and safety of children is always Aim High’s No. 1 priority, especially in a pandemic. Aim High has many COVID mandates to comply with from community care licensing, second to health and safety. Its goal is always to meet the child’s individual needs and to have them happy and learning. Aim High wants the children’s early memories of learning to be positive as it creates lesson plans to develop the whole child, physically, mentally, and emotionally.
Aim High values this opportunity to grow and be part of the Discovery Bay community. Each day it looks forward to seeing the children’s faces, making new friends, and giving back to the community. Aim High has been open for a little over six months and it has tackled the challenges of a pandemic while caring for a family’s most valued family member. Aim High says it looks forward to continued growth and serving the many families that need childcare in Discovery Bay.
Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection
Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection is a non-profit organization founded in 2003, and was established to provide hope and connection to people living with cancer in East Contra Costa County. At that time and even still, there are very limited services for people enduring these struggles in the area.
Kaleidoscope does not attempt to provide services around the cure, remission, pain relief or other therapies, but seeks to pick up where conventional medicine leaves off. The programs offered by Kaleidoscope focus on the emotional and spiritual journey that may be as, if not more debilitating than the physical symptoms themselves. Kaleidoscope encircles those we serve with nurturing support on their journey -- a place where mind, body, and spirit find healing and peace.
Over the years, Kaleidoscope has provided support for hundreds of families in East Contra Costa County. Services provided include meals for families during treatment times, support groups, child programs and events, and the very important sympathetic support needed on a daily basis. Kaleidoscope is staffed entirely by volunteers and funded solely through donations and grants. Its services are always offered at no cost or obligation. The board members and volunteers comprise a diverse cross section of the surrounding communities. Many are former recipients of Kaleidoscope’s care or are honoring loved ones by serving others. From its first contact with someone living with cancer, everything they do is oriented toward rebuilding the hope that cancer depletes and relieving the isolation it creates.
Kaleidoscope is honored to once again be nominated by the community for Non-Profit Business of the Year in 2020. The effects of COVID-19 on the organization have been significant, but the staff have continued to provide support and care for individuals and families through this tough time. Over the last year, the organization has focused principally on the development and beautification of the Sacred Garden and Labyrinth area of the center in Byron, where members of the entire community can spend time walking the labyrinth, reflecting and working on reaching inner peace.
Some Gave All
The Joey Graves Foundation was inspired by the sacrifice of Spc. Joseph A. Graves, who was killed in Baghdad during the Gulf War. The foundation was established to honor all of the fallen – “Inspired by one….to honor all.”
In the 11 years since its inception, the foundation has created venues that have contributed to the wellbeing of veterans, their families and active duty servicemembers. Some Gave All does this by providing emotional, spiritual and financial support.
Its primary mission is to support Gold Star Families and to provide a healthy path to grieving. To date, the foundation has given over $100,000 in college scholarships set aside for children of the fallen.
It has been accurately said that “Freedom is everyone’s job.” and we agree. The foundation has a solemn duty to help those who are willing to risk all for our freedom.
Citizen of the Year Nominations
Carolyn George
Carolyn George has been a resident of Discovery Bay for 26 years. Retired from the Contra Costa County Superior Court, where she worked nearly 20 years as a court reporter, George now lives her best life with her husband Tony, a 24-year Discovery Bay resident.
Their love for each other and their community is evident.
About seven years ago, they started the Discovery Bay Love Locks, located on Clipper Drive. It’s a place where family, friends & lovers can express their love for one another right here in our own neighborhood, where just like in Paris, you can lock your love and throw away the key.
On Jan. 10, 2014, George was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a fairly rare blood cancer that affects plasma cells in the blood. While not a curable cancer, it is treatable and after six months of chemotherapy treatments, she underwent an autologous bone marrow transplant at Stanford Hospital and has been in remission since.
During her treatment, George attended numerous support groups with her mom. While these groups were supportive and helped her, the chore of commuting to Walnut Creek took a toll on them. She realized the importance her close friends had on her who would come to her house, enjoy a cup of coffee and just sit and talk.
In 2017, Carolyn started volunteering for Kaleidoscope, a local non-profit cancer organization. She dedicated her time to helping others going through treatment as she had. She first volunteered on the connection team, providing the comfort and support needed by just talking on the phone, listening to the needs of others and connecting these patients to all the services that Kaleidoscope offers.
She then brought the idea of a local Discovery Bay women’s support group to Kaleidoscope which she would run out of their family home. Kaleidoscope’s Coffee with Carolyn was born! The meetings are held in their family home twice a month. With her warm and giving spirit, Carolyn has made a tremendous impact on many people’s lives as they struggle to navigate the daily challenges treatment brings. Coffee with Carolyn is a supportive, caring environment where women can get together to share a cup of coffee, enjoy special treats, exchange warm hugs and share in nurturing conversation among each other. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has changed the care offerings and get-togethers for Coffee with Carolyn.
Michael Callahan
Michael and Angel Callahan fell in love with Discovery Bay eight years ago. The lead systems engineer for a large financial firm, where he works as an architect of as well as delivers technology, must have discovered his alter ego when they moved to town. The Callahan Family enjoys being part of the community and found an opportunity to be a part with the opening of Callahan’s Coffee and Cones, in 2016.
The treat shop is a reflection of Michael Callahan and his family – a happy place, with lots of fun features and a place where people like to be. In this role, Callahan gives back to most every community cause and organization he can help, even during the pandemic when things were tough.
Recently Callhan was voted “Discovery Bay’s Best Response to the Pandemic.” When his shop could not open, he adapted his business model to a mobile operation and, for six months, he brought treats into neighborhoods so people could stay safe, and with the revenues from those efforts, he was able to continue supporting local causes. Still, he found time to take on leadership roles at the chamber and with community events. When he threw his hat in the ring for the Discovery Bay Community Services District, he swept the vote. Michael is a trusted and well-loved community member.
Jill Snowden
As a 15 year resident of Discovery Bay, Snowden has worked hard to support and connect businesses in the community through events, volunteering, and raising thousands of dollars and awareness for local causes and families in need. She said living in Discovery Bay has been essential to raising balanced, happy kids and maintaining a healthy marriage.
Personal connection and connecting others for collaboration is her passion. By creating and presenting opportunities for individuals to step into their higher calling, she has mentored women to reach their personal and professional goals.
Snowden enjoys a fast pace and is focused on achievement. She said she does what she can, for whoever she can, and wants to leave an impression that has an impact. Recently, she held an event that was able to provide several small home based businesses with the monies they needed to simply survive.
Snowden said she looks forward to growing her networks that connect and support the town of Discovery Bay.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.