The Town of Discovery Bay loves Christmas, as evidenced by its three annual holiday parades.
The second of those parades — the Lighted Boat Parade — took place Saturday, Dec. 14, despite scattered showers. Grace Milne and her husband, Mike, are longtime parade participants. Milne said this year was as fun as ever.
“I thought it was one of the best parades we’ve had out here,” Milne said. “Everybody’s boats were just amazing. They were decorated so great, very detailed, just beautiful.”
Milne was piloting the boat decorated as a biplane, one of the more popular boats this year, and winner of first prize in the large boat category. To fit in with the Winter Wonderland theme, Milne said she and her crew included snowflakes, the penguins from the movie “Madagascar,” and free rides to winter wonderland.
Nancy Watrous is a member of the Discovery Bay Yacht Club, which sponsors the parade. She served as parade coordinator and said things “went off without a hitch,” despite the brief rain shower.
“The parade went perfectly fine,” Watrous said with a smile. “Except for a little, brief downpour that everyone had to experience, it was great.”
Parade participants were treated to many beautifully decorated docks and cheers from all the parade-watching parties during their three-hour cruise. Patty Edwards of Discovery Bay said she enjoyed the spectacle of watching the parade float by.
“This year’s boat parade was the best ever,” Edwards said. “All the boats were whimsical, fun, colorful, enjoyable, and especially so very, very creative.”
The winners of the parade were as follows:
Small boat category: First place, “Pace Yourself” — James Malland; Second place, “Water Butterfly,” — Tara Wilcox; third place, “Ranger” — Justin Lambekis.
Medium boat category: First place, “Sweet Melissa” — Rich and Marilyn Allen; second place, “Wild Thing” — Curtis Bloomquist; third place, “Take Time” — Ted and Cheryl Cados.
Large boat category: First place, “Amazing Grace” — Mike and Grace Milne; second place, “C Villa” — Roger and Danielle Boaz; third place, “Vamanos” — Dick and Carolyn Jamison.
Discovery Bay’s final parade is the Willow Lake Lighted Boat Parade, which is open to the public. It’s scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m., and will go on rain or shine.
