Birthday fun
Photo courtesy of Molly Meyokovich

Discovery Bay Girl Scout Molly Meyokovich used her birthday party to help those in need through a service project. She and her party guests packed 30 birthday-party-in-a-bag kits, which were donated to the Contra Costa County Food Bank. Meyokovich gathered supplies for several months through social media, and donations rolled in from all over the county. Each bag contained supplies for a party for eight guests, including everything from invitations to cake mix and frosting. Meyokovich said she had fun gathering the supplies and using her own birthday to help others.

