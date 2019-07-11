Discovery Bay Girl Scout Molly Meyokovich used her birthday party to help those in need through a service project. She and her party guests packed 30 birthday-party-in-a-bag kits, which were donated to the Contra Costa County Food Bank. Meyokovich gathered supplies for several months through social media, and donations rolled in from all over the county. Each bag contained supplies for a party for eight guests, including everything from invitations to cake mix and frosting. Meyokovich said she had fun gathering the supplies and using her own birthday to help others.
Discovery Bay Girl Scout uses birthday to perform service project
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Proposed motocross changes spark debate
- Contra Costa County takes aim at illegal dumping
- Legislation for removal of abandoned commercial vessels sailing forward
- Brentwood educator reflects on satisfying career
- Rattlesnake advisory
- Two parks coming to Brentwood
- Longtime teacher, coach named Freedom High athletic director
- Astronomy Night at the Stone House
- Local activist Brandon Gruber awarded in London
- Oakley water supply is flush
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.