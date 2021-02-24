Claire Kane has penned her way to the top of the state’s students in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy essay contest and will go on to compete at the national level.
The 17-year-old Liberty High School senior put her thoughts to paper when the VFW asked the question “Is this the America our founders envisioned?” as the topic for this year’s essay.
“My essay was about the political divide that is going on right now, and how people are looking up to others in society, and how kids are learning from their parents and trying to work toward a better future,” said Claire. “I was looking at everyone around me, and I know a lot of my classmates and my peers have been talking about how divided everyone is, and it’s something that has been in the news lately. I thought it would be nice to write about that, if that is something the founders thought could happen or would happen.”
Claire said she researched quotes from early Americans on the pros and cons of a two-party system. She noted George Washington warned against such a system in his farewell address.
Steve Todd is the national aide de camp with Brentwood’s VFW Post 10789. He said his post normally notifies local schools about the essay contest, but distance learning has created a hurdle. The post worked to get the word out online through social media, where Claire learned about it. Todd said he and the rest of the post are proud of her efforts.
“This is the first time the post has had someone go to the national level,” Todd said. “That’s a pretty big thing. She has a chance of winning $30,000. That kid is smart; she is doing good.”
Claire said she has always enjoyed writing opinion pieces and exploring new topics. The open-ended question posed by the contest stirred her imagination, and she hopes students will continue to be inspired to participate.
“I would encourage people to do it next year,” Claire said. “I found out about it on an off chance, and I think the more people who do it the better. It really was such a good experience to write about something everyone can have a different perspective on.”
To get to the national level, Claire first defeated the other competitors in the Brentwood post. Then she went up against winners from other posts in the district and finally the state. With the title of state winner came $2,700 in scholarships. Her essay will be judged at the national level sometime in mid-March. The national first place winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship, and runners up will also receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $16,000.
Todd said one piece of Claire’s prize did fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic: a trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the white house. With shelter-in-place restrictions, social-distancing requirements and uncertain flight schedules, the VFW simply eliminated that piece of the puzzle. There will be a virtual ceremony once winners at the national level are announced.
The Voice of Democracy essay contest was originally established in 1947 to provide high school students with the opportunity to express themselves on topics related to democracy and patriotism. Each year, approximately 65,000 high school students compete to win a share of the $2.1 million in educational scholarships awarded through the program.
For more information on the VFW or the Voice of Democracy essay contest, call 510-410-2725 or visit https://www.vfw.org.
