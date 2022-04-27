Discovery Bay’s John Espinoza is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Wash., homeport to West Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.
Espinoza, who joined the Navy “to see the world,” serves as a machinist's mate.
“I did not want to go to college, and I wanted to travel the world,” said Espinoza. “That’s why I joined the Navy.”
Espinoza attended Liberty Union High School and graduated in 2002. Today, Espinoza uses skills and values he said he learned while growing up in Discovery Bay to succeed in the Navy.
“Growing up in my hometown taught me communication skills,” said Espinoza. “Growing up in California, you have to be a good communicator.”
These lessons have helped Espinoza while serving at Commander, Submarine Squadron 17.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world for the sake of U.S. national security.
Serving in the Navy means Espinoza is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to Navy officials.
"As a member of the submarine force, I can tell you that we are the most capable and deadly naval force to have ever existed,” said Espinoza. “Peace through strength.”
Espinoza and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. “Accomplishing my Chief's tour is my proudest Navy achievement,” said Espinoza. “It was the best course in leadership and love.”
As Espinoza and other sailors continue to train and perform their missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.
“Serving in the military is the most selfless thing you can do without people knowing that you're doing it,” Espinoza said.
– Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tracey Bannister
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.