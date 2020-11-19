Discovery Bay parades still on course

Discovery Bay will still celebrate the holiday season with its two annual community parades, despite hurdles placed by local governments on public events.
The Discovery Bay Yacht Club will host its community lighted boat parade Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 5 p.m.
Carolyn Graham is this year’s parade coordinator, and she and her team are working hard to create magic on the water at a time when residents need it most.
“We are doing the parade,” Graham said. “We’re very excited about it. It’s been a difficult year for so many reasons, for so many people, and this is a wonderful way to spread some joy and have some happiness in the town.”
This year’s parade theme is Light Your Way into 2021, a theme Graham said was chosen because it highlights looking to the future and leaving 2020 behind, while allowing plenty of interpretive room for decorations.
The Discovery Bay Yacht Club was founded in 1975 and began hosting the parade within a few years of opening. It’s a long-standing tradition many in town look forward to each year, and this year will be no exception. Graham did note several key components have fallen victim to COVID-19 health regulations.
“This year, sadly because of COVID, we won’t be doing the parade party at the yacht club at the end, so there won’t be awards given out,” Graham said. “People can be on the boats and still be safe and distanced, and hopefully there will be parties along the route. People can have a party with their social bubbles and still enjoy the event, while being safe of course.”
For more information on the Discovery Bay Yacht Club’s Community Parade, call 925-389-7072 or email graham207@aol.com
The streets will be as festive as the waterways when the annual Parade of Lights rolls through town on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5. Parade coordinators have maintained their commitment to having their parade since early fall, and came up with a fun theme for the year – All the Celebrations We Missed in 2020.
“This should be really fun,” said parade marshal Brandy Woolman. “I’m happy we’re still having the parade. I believe it went through the county health people so they can do what they’re going to do, safely.”
Though the floats and lights are sure to be as entertaining as ever, some things will look a little different this year as parade participants work to meet state and county guidelines for health and safety.
The traditional tree lighting, awards ceremony and Santa visits following the parade have been cancelled. Instead, the tree will be lit in advance and the awards ceremony – as well as the entire parade – will be broadcast live on the Discovery Bay Lions Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/discoverybaylionsclub 30 minutes after the final float is judged.
Parade organizers are asking community members who come out to watch the parade to be courteous mask-wearers and to remain in their household groups, maintaining social distance from others when necessary.
The Discovery Bay Parade of Lights will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m., at the Discovery Bay Marina and wind through the streets of town, ending at the judging tent located in front of the community center located at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. For more information or to register, call 925-408-8332, visit https://conta.cc/2CpoVdD or email deltasuntimes@gmail.com.
