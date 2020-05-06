Whether you believe in their efficacy or not, face masks have become a part of our daily lives.
An internet search will show that most manufacturers are sold out of masks for weeks. Even entrepreneurial-minded individuals who have begun making and selling masks are having trouble filling orders as local stores run out of fabric and elastic. But one woman in Discovery Bay has been turning out 35 to 45 masks per day and can’t seem to stop the supplies from showing up. Each mask she makes is donated to anyone who asks for one.
“I’m not asking for this, people are just bringing me fabric,” Toni Hill said of her new day job. “I have a case of beautiful fabric from different people, the community has just given me so much fabric.”
Hill never intended to make masks, and when the shelter-in-place orders initially came through in March, swore she wouldn’t get on her sewing machine. Instead, the group exercise trainer set up a Facebook page where she could continue to offer classes to anyone who tuned in. According to Hill, God had another plan for her talents.
“I was doing all my live Facebook workouts, and that’s what I was pouring all my time and energy into,” she said. “Then I got to a point where I couldn’t do that.”
Near the end of March, Hill hurt her back. She tried resting it but could not get enough range of motion to teach her classes and began looking for something new to occupy her time. Then a friend asked her to make masks for her family.
“My mom taught me to sew as a kid, but I don’t like sewing,” Hill admitted. “I had even donated all my fabric and elastic to a girl who was going to make masks because I said I wasn’t going to do it; I did not want to make masks.”
Hill agreed to help her friend. She had kept back a small amount of the elastic and some fabric and used these supplies. As she began to develop her pattern, she played around with different ideas, finally coming up with a design that called for different colored fabrics on the inside and outside of the masks, a slot to place a coffee filter inside and another slot for a flexible wire to go over the nose.
During this time, Hill noted the only place her back didn’t hurt was in the chair in front of her sewing machine.
“I couldn’t sit on the couch. I couldn’t stand. So I was like, ‘OK God, I will sit here and make masks,’” said Hill.
Since she was using donated materials, Hill chose to donate her masks, saying she did not want to make money off a pandemic. She initially began with a bag of coordinating fabric given her by a friend and thought she’d stop when she ran out of material. But word spread quickly in Hill’s community, and bags of fabric kept showing up on her porch.
“People wanted the masks, so they were gone pretty quickly,” Hill said. “I just really felt that God had taken something that I do not like to do and I would have to rely on him for all of it because this is not my thing. My husband asked me how long I was going to do this, and I said I’m donating them from donated fabric so as long as God provides me with fabric, I will make masks.”
Hill has even overcome the elastic shortage by using rolls of soft elastic used to make hair ties. When her machine broke down, a friend donated theirs, and when that one died, she was loaned a third machine. People are still requesting masks, and she posts on Facebook updating her list and letting people know how far out their orders are. She estimates that she has donated roughly 1,000 masks, with no end in sight.
Shawna Garvin is one of Hill’s friends and a recipient of her masks. When Garvin heard what Hill was doing, she eagerly jumped in with an offer to donate supplies and gave Hill a roll of the hair tie elastic.
“The masks stay up well, and you’re really doing yourself a service by wearing one so that you are not touching your face out in public,” Garvin said. “Her design is so good, it really stays put, and I don’t have to mess with it.”
Garvin noted the masks were so cute, they even passed muster with her teenage daughters.
Hill said she will keep making the masks as long as she has the supplies. Though she has received some criticism from those who are selling their homemade masks, Hill remains undaunted in her mission, committed to giving masks to anyone who needs them.
“‘I choose joy’ is my motto through this whole shelter-in-place thing,” she said. “My workouts helped at the beginning, but when I could no longer do that, making masks for people helped me do that. Giving people these masks that are fun and bright and colorful was a way for all of us to choose joy in such a difficult time.”
Hill is typically booked out a week in advance. To ask for a mask or offer supply donations, contact her through Facebook under Toni Hill or email hillshinebright83@gmail.com.
