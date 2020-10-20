Join the Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce and Discovery Bay Marina for the first annual scarecrow contest and marina stroll.
Participants need to register and pay a $10 entry fee by Friday, October 23. Scarecrows can start to be displayed starting Saturday, October 24 and official judging will take place on Saturday, October 31.
The scarecrows will stay up for the community to enjoy until November 8.
For additional information contact Cindy Patterson 513-4175 or go to the DB Chamber Facebook page.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.