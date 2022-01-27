The group aims to improve the lives of its members through fun activities and events while making new friends for life.
The Discovery Bay branch offers the following activities to its members: bowling, golf, pickle ball, bocce ball, wine tasting, bike riding, poker, tennis, an annual boat cruise and yearly car show.
The Discovery Bay branch recently elected Dennis Pachucki as “Big SIR” President for 2022.
He has been a member for 11 years. He supports the organization because he and his significant other, Karen, participate in many of the activities, including bowling, golf, bocce and dinner with the ladies.
“It is an honor to be elected to serve as Big SIR,” he said. “ I’ve made many new friends since joining and I think it is a great resource for men over 50. I’m proud of how (the organization) has adapted through COVID and even more proud to have returned to our monthly luncheon meetings and other in-person activities. I’m looking forward to helping grow the organization and introducing even more seniors to all that the organization has to offer.”
The Discovery Bay branch has approximately 150 members (including those from Brentwood and Byron) who meet on the second Tuesday of each month at the Discovery Bay Golf and Country Club, 1475 Clubhouse Drive in Discovery Bay. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch starts at noon, followed by an informative and entertaining program.
Ideas for new activities are encouraged and adopted. Visitors and potential new members are welcome to sample the activities and attend luncheons. For more information, call Membership Chairman Luis Figueroa at 949-400-4715 (or e-mail figueroa50@yahoo.com), or Little SIR Ken Landoline at 925-813-8125 (or e-mail k.landoline@comcast.net). Information is also available at www.sir161.org.

