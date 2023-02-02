Discovery Bay town awards presented at gala

Photo by Greg Robinson

Cindy Patterson was chosen by the Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Citizen of the Year during a Jan. 28 gala. The ceremony also included awards for non-profit of the year, business of the year and more.

The Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted their State of the Town Gala on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Discovery Bay Country Club where this year’s theme was Casino Royale.

Ashley Porter and Police Chief Lewis Broschard spoke on the State of the Town, and expressed their appreciation for all the vested parties that were able to come together and get the fire district coverage.

Tony George was the master of ceremonies and auctioneer as everyone gathered to celebrate the honorees.

