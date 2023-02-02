Discovery Bay town awards presented at gala

The Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted their State of the Town Gala on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Discovery Bay Country Club where this year’s theme was Casino Royale.
Ashley Porter and Police Chief Lewis Broschard spoke on the State of the Town, and expressed their appreciation for all the vested parties that were able to come together and get the fire district coverage.
Tony George was the master of ceremonies and auctioneer as everyone gathered to celebrate the honorees.
The Business of the Year for 2022 went to The Discovery Bay Marina, owned and operated by Joe and Denise Eldam, for their revitalization of the marina area and by bringing many sought-after changes to fruition. The other nominees were Dudum Real Estate Group and Uptown Trends.
The Non-Profit of the Year went to Rhodie’s Rescue – an all-volunteer organization led by Carolynne Steen and Jennifer Kavros, whose mission is to save the most in-need dogs from high-kill shelters and neglectful or abandonment situations. The other nominees were Bethel Island Children’s Support and DBYC Splashers.
Cindy Patterson was chosen as the Citizen of the Year for 2022 for keeping the Discovery Bay Chamber functioning for the past three years in addition to her many hours of volunteer service. The other nominees were Frank Morgan and Lisa Ray Combs.
In addition, many local educators were recognized. Teacher of the Year awards went to Bernadette Geer for Timber Point Elementary School and District, Julie Clarke for Discovery Bay Elementary School and Sandi Worrell for Excelsior Middle School.
The three people honored for Classified Employee of the Year for their respective Schools: as Site Teachers of the Year were: Sonia Cubic (Timber Point), Dani Cushman (Excelsior) and Amber Rennert (Discovery Bay Elementary).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.