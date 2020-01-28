Town of Discovery Bay General Manager Mike Davies accepted a Special District Administrator Certification from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) at the regular meeting of the Community Services District Board, on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Representing the SDLF was Field Coordinator Colleen Haley, who presented the plaque to Davies. This certification is a voluntary designation sought by individuals who strive to be the best in their field and requires knowledge of various aspects of special district leadership. Davies successfully met all requirements for the certification in 2019, demonstrating a high level of knowledge in special district management and governance and a strong commitment to the community.
“This recognition means more than just me,” Davies said. “This was a partnership between myself and the board. The board has done their part to receive recognition, and by virtue of what we’ve done together, we are now a platinum-level governance. I think that’s something to be proud of.”
