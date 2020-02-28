The sixth annual Discovery Bay Triathlon will be held Sunday, April 19, and all the action starts and stops at the Boardwalk Grill Parking lot.
With an estimated 300 participants this year, there is something for the novice and advanced athletes alike.
Those who have participated in triathlons before, and those who are not sure about completing in a race alone, can always get two friends and participate in the relay with either the sprint or Olympic race. Each participant can do one of the three legs, and each can either swim, bike or run.
To register, visit www.dbcf.info. To volunteer, contact Chris at kimo.cf@gmail.com. For more information, email Jim at jim@dbcf.info.
