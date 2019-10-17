Joanna Clare has traveled the world and lived life to its fullest. Her newest adventure lies closer to home, though — she has self-published her first novel.
“I like to write about travel, so it’s a book about travel,” said the Discovery Bay resident of her new novel 'Sails to Sequins.' “(The heroine) comes from a very wealthy family, and she turns her back on her trust fund and her wealth and her mother — who is torturing her with matchmaking — and goes to work on a mega yacht.”
The book is the first of a trilogy Clare plans as a family saga. In this installment, Clare chronicles her character’s journey to find her own place in the world. She noted she’s begun work on book two, and looks forward to its release, possibly next year.
Clare hasn’t always been an author; the skill is something she discovered later in life. During her childhood, Clare’s family lived in Lebanon and Iran, and Clare attended French boarding school. Being educated in French meant she was never taught to write in English. An avid reader her whole life, Clare used the extra time retirement brought her to take some writing classes.
“I found a wonderful place called the Writing Salon in Berkeley, and I took several creative writing classes there,” Clare said. “During the course of those classes, I started to write the book ... When I finished the classes, I kept on writing.”
The inspiration for the book came to Clare while she was vacationing with her husband in Tonga. She recalled a beautiful Italian yacht moored near their own boat, and watching its passengers and crew going back and forth. She said the sight sparked her imagination and the story began to unfold.
Her decision to self-publish came after several rejection letters from romance publishers said Clare’s story didn’t quite fit their niche. While it does have elements of romance, the book is more than a love story.
“If you enjoy a book where you are to learn something about mega yachts, about sailing, about traveling, about going to all these places and watching a young woman’s development, and finding her way in the world, and romance, then read this book,” Clare suggested.
Though she has lived around the world, Clare has called Discovery Bay home for over 25 years. For most of that time, she and her husband have been friends with Grace Milne, who was only too happy to support Clare’s novel by throwing a book launch party.
“We are very proud of Joanna,” Milne said. “This is a huge accomplishment, and she has had many accomplishments in her life, and I’m sure she’s going to have many more.”
When she isn’t putting pen to paper, Clare enjoys the Delta lifestyle and all that it offers. She can often be found on the water, hiking or reading.
“Sails to Sequins” is currently available from retailers like Barnes & Noble and Amazon. For more information, visit www.joannaclareauthor.com.
