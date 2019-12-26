Celebrating the season
Photo Courtesy of Peggie Schuitemaker

The 32nd annual Discovery Bay Women’s Golf Club (DBWGC) Christmas luncheon brought over 40 members together to celebrate the holiday season and award their best players for the year. Cindy Aafedt was named club champion, Sondi Schnee was low net champion and most-improved went to Terry Billingham. Throughout the year, DBWGC holds events and tournaments that not only encourage their members to bring home the win but to donate funds to charity. This year, in addition to bringing canned goods for the Delta Christian Community Food Bank they delivered new toys for the Discovery Bay Toy Drive. For more information contact Mary Teschner at DBWGCMembership@gmail.com or call 925-634-0700.

