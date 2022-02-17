With 2022 graduation only a few months away, parents of Heritage High School seniors have once again launched a program to congratulate the soon-to-be graduates.
But first, they need the community to rally around the cause.
The program assigns seniors to residents and businesses, inviting participants to purchase small gifts for the future for their assigned seniors.
“They (the donors) get the seniors ‘favorites’ list that includes favorite snacks, music, dorm room essentials, future plans,” said the program’s organizer Allison Jacobs, whose daughter is a senior at Heritage. “The adoptive family or business makes a gift basket filled with treats, gift cards and fun things to take on their college journey.”
Jacobs is carrying on the program launched by Kristine Simone, a former Heritage parent, in 2019.
“I think last year, everything came as such a shock, and the kids really latched on to this as a way of coping. But we can celebrate the kids in this new way,” Jacobs said. “These little mementos of their high school years coming to a close have brought much joy to the students. I am so happy to have been a part of making these memories for the kids.”
A total of 150 gifts were given last year and 400 the year before, including cards, letters, food, and gift baskets.
Jacobs, co-owner of Brentwood’s Starry Nite Studio, is working with the Heritage Parents Club to gather monetary donations or gift cards to local small businesses to create custom graduation-themed items family or businesses can order, instead of making a gift themselves.
“We have a lot of talented parents who sell graduation-themed items, like custom shirts, mugs, keychains and graduation leis,” Jacobs said. “If a family or business doesn’t want to go shopping for gifts, they can buy a pre-made gift basket from the parents club. So the school benefits, the local artisans benefit and the local business benefits: a win-win-win!”
The program runs through April 29, with gifts to be delivered by May 13.
Heritage High School has over 650 seniors, and so far Jacobs has received 20 completed questionnaires from students and 15 donor forms.
“They can join the HHS Adopt a Senior 2022 Facebook group,” Jacobs said. “All the instructions and updates are listed there. Additionally, a business or family can email me directly to request a business sponsorship form or a family adoption form, or if they want their Heritage senior to participate, I can send that form,” Jacobs said. “If a local business wants to donate a gift card to be used in baskets created for seniors who don’t get an adopted family, they can email me and I will pick up any and all donations.”
For more information on the program, visit https://bit.ly/3oPBy6K. Inquiries can also be sent to hhs.adopt.a.senior2022@gmail.com.
