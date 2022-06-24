The Downtown Brentwood Coalition has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to create meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 383 Affiliate Main Street America programs and their commitment to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities, driving essential local recovery efforts, supporting small businesses, and nurturing vibrant neighborhoods.”
On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into cities with a Main Street program.
The Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s (DBC) performance is annually evaluated by California Main Street, which works with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to revitalizing downtowns and hosting successful community events.
The Downtown Brentwood Coalition has set their sights on becoming a Main Street Program again in 2023. Executive Director of the DBC, Amy Tilley adds that, “The Downtown Brentwood Coalition is well positioned to obtain this highly respected accreditation due to the great work of the Coalition, its members and the support from the City of Brentwood and City Council. We are so grateful that our City recognizes the value of investing in the betterment of Downtown Brentwood and the downtown community. We are excited to begin a new membership year starting July 1st, and offer additional support and resources to our downtown small business community. Together we will continue to provide high-quality, family-friendly offerings to our residents and visitors here in Brentwood.”
For more information on the Downtown Brentwood Coalition, visit https://www.brentwooddowntown.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook @downtownbrentwood. For more information on Main Street America, visit mainstreet.org.
