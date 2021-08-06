The Downtown Brentwood Coalition will host the Cruisin' Blues Car Show on Aug. 7, from 2 to 7 p.m., on Oak, 1st and Chestnut streets in Brentwood. The event will feature live music with the Jeffrey James Trio and $5 beer and wine. The event is free to the public. For more information, visit https://www.brentwooddowntown.com/
Top Story
TRENDING:
Downtown Brentwood Coalition to host car show on Aug. 7
-
- Updated
- Comments
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Fire on Bradford Island burns structures
- Brentwood Union School District to host a hiring fair
- Bay Area health officers mandate use of face coverings indoors
- Health officials implement measure to contain recent surge in COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 cases reported as school year commences
- City of Brentwood to require all indoor city facility visitors to wear face coverings
- Missing Antioch man found safe in Los Angeles
- Officials set to limit water pumped from the Delta
- Community legend Jim Wangeman sells Harvest Park Bowl
- Brentwood Blast obliterates competition
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] First day of school at Garin Elementary School
- Stars who GOT NAKED to support the Free the Nipple movement
- From Tinseltown to the sticks: 10 A-listers who moved away from Hollywood
- [Photos] July 2021 Pets
- Can you believe these actors received DEATH THREATS over their villainous roles?
- Bennifer is back! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship timeline
- David Bowie: The life story you may not know
- [Photos] National Night Out events
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.