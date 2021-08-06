Cruisin' Blues Car Show

The Downtown Brentwood Coalition will host the Cruisin' Blues Car Show on Aug. 7, from 2 to 7 p.m., on Oak, 1st and Chestnut streets in Brentwood. The event will feature live music with the Jeffrey James Trio and $5 beer and wine. The event is free to the public. For more information, visit https://www.brentwooddowntown.com/

The Downtown Brentwood Coalition will host the Cruisin' Blues Car Show on Aug. 7 in Brentwood.

