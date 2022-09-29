Brentwood Oktoberfest logo

The Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s annual Oktoberfest is making a return on Oct. 8 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oktoberfest is a free, all-ages event from 2-7 p.m. in Brentwood’s City Park, with additional attractions on Second Street and Oak Street. Oktoberfest will feature live music from the authentic German Band Alpine Sound at the beginning of the event and local band DoubleDown closing the festival.

The event will also feature a weiner dog costume parade, beer stein obstacle races and more. A family zone with kid-friendly activities will also be available and includes complimentary train rides and fall photo opportunities.

