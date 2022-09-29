The Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s annual Oktoberfest is making a return on Oct. 8 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oktoberfest is a free, all-ages event from 2-7 p.m. in Brentwood’s City Park, with additional attractions on Second Street and Oak Street. Oktoberfest will feature live music from the authentic German Band Alpine Sound at the beginning of the event and local band DoubleDown closing the festival.
The event will also feature a weiner dog costume parade, beer stein obstacle races and more. A family zone with kid-friendly activities will also be available and includes complimentary train rides and fall photo opportunities.
This year’s Oktoberfest was chosen to showcase special releases of seasonal beers from Sierra Nevada and Firestone Walker, according to a Downtown Brentwood Coalition press release. Oktoberfest-goers will also get to choose beers from local craft breweries like Four Legs Brewing. Oktoberfest will also feature a Wine Garden presented by the Contra Costa Wine Growers Association and will offer local wines and the Sips and Bauble Mobile Bar.
The event will offer a wide variety of food vendors in Food Court Alley, many featuring authentic German food, including Lockeford Sausage and Pure Grain Bakery.
Attendees can purchase VIP packages for $40 and Wine VIP Packages for $50, each featuring drink tokens, line fast passes, commemorative wine glass or beer stein and much more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3R9UHeY
