Downtown Brentwood shopping area looks to recover from pandemic

Photo by Dane Dickerson

Local businesses, such as those hosting booths at the Brentwood Farmers Market, have seen an increase in the number of shoppers compared to recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, cities across America urged citizens to shop locally more than ever while avoiding social contact. A flopped holiday season for retailers threatened closure for many businesses. But this year, Brentwood’s emphasis on shopping locally has helped retailers recover from the pandemic and even exceed pre-pandemic numbers, local officials said.

Some areas of the local economy still need support, officials say , but events organized by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Brentwood Coalition project a ‘strong’ holiday season for retailers, officials predicted.

Economic solidarity early in the pandemic kept old and new businesses alive, such as Josie Monaghan’s A Vintage Wonderland, which was scheduled to open in March 2020. Monaghan recounts her tough opening with pride and looks forward to a fruitful holiday season.

