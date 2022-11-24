Downtown Brentwood shopping area looks to recover from pandemic

During COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, cities across America urged citizens to shop locally more than ever while avoiding social contact. A flopped holiday season for retailers threatened closure for many businesses. But this year, Brentwood’s emphasis on shopping locally has helped retailers recover from the pandemic and even exceed pre-pandemic numbers, local officials said.
Some areas of the local economy still need support, officials say , but events organized by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Brentwood Coalition project a ‘strong’ holiday season for retailers, officials predicted.
Economic solidarity early in the pandemic kept old and new businesses alive, such as Josie Monaghan’s A Vintage Wonderland, which was scheduled to open in March 2020. Monaghan recounts her tough opening with pride and looks forward to a fruitful holiday season.
“It was devastating; it was a ghost town down here…The investment is huge, so then the gamble is huge also. But see, that’s me; I’m not the quitter. I always want to see how it plays out,’ says Monaghan. “Now I’m looking forward to a huge, crowded, very good, very productive end of the season. I feel really good about it already, I have people that are already gauging what they want to get. The kids and the families will come in with their wives and their moms saying ‘Dad will like this for Christmas’ and then they come back and get it.”
The same small-town unity that kept businesses like Monaghan’s afloat is propelling downtown commerce beyond pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Amy Tilley, executive director of the DBC, says the numbers project a better holiday season for commerce than seen in several years.
While the pandemic cost Brentwood sales tax revenue $40,000-$50,000 in its first year, recent statistics from the City of Brentwood show that it is up about $40,000 from the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Aggregate sales tax revenue is up 12.9%, and specifically, downtown commerce is up 16.2%, the records show.
Tilley reports that new and high-quality shops such as Vibe Beauty and Boutique, California Gleamin, Salt & Fig Marketplace and The Dough House are “bringing new faces to downtown,’’ Tilley said. Existing establishments are using revenue to increase their hours, buy more inventory, expand to new locations, and invest in entirely new businesses. Tilley said this growth is due to Brentwood’s ‘changing demographics, improved offerings and events that promote downtown shopping.’
“We’re just pulling out all of the stops,” Tilley added. “Anything we can do to try and get business for these guys. A lot of the feedback we got was, ‘this event was so cool because I saw so many shops I didn’t even know were here.’ They answer the call, you know. I think it’s because we all want the same thing. We don’t want, necessarily, the big-city life where everyone is a stranger. We want a tight-knit community and the things that come with it. You have safety, and you have support. When you’re down on your luck, people around here are going to come help you.”
A staple of downtown trade is the weekly Farmers Market, which is vital to holiday sales, officials said. Small boutique owners, like Randi Moser of Alluv Place clothing store on Oak Street, say Saturday markets bring customers to their small stores in droves, especially for holiday shopping. Moser considers these markets and Tilley’s contributions as the lifeblood of sustainable business for her store and others. She jokingly calls Saturdays “the day to make money.”
The Makers Boulevard, a slew of artisan craft booths, is another attraction for downtown shops. Officials consider it the core of local artistry, popping up on the third Saturday of each month conjoined at the edge of Farmers Market booths. Organizer Katie Rogina founded The Makers Boulevard at the onset of COVID-19 to help boost their local economy. Rogina is pleased to offer a space for local artists to sell goods and push holiday gift shopping locally.
Brentwood’s Chamber of Commerce is also a big player in boosting holiday revenue. The Chamber champions business expos, the Holiday Tale Parade Christmas Tree Lighting, and Celebrating Brentwood awards, to name a few. Chamber president Tom Santamorena agrees that commerce is generally improving, but some areas still count on local support this season.
“Just anecdotally, from meeting people and going out and talking to them, it seems that in different pockets of Brentwood I’m getting different feedback. The Streets of Brentwood, they could use a little help there. Downtown is doing very well, and Balfour could use a little bit more assistance. Lone Tree is doing well,” Santamorena said.
According to Santamorena, various revenue reports follow a pattern historically, as the same areas report struggles annually. To homogenize commerce citywide, Santamorena and the Chamber are working to diversify their members geographically. They plan to have members in charge of each retail area of Brentwood to concentrate support and future events in the areas that need it the most.
The disparity in revenue may be linked to public events, but some shoppers say residents have also become more frugal in their holiday expenses. Jody Foster, frequent shopper of the Farmers Market and The Makers Boulevard, said that shopping locally has become a more conscious practice for many.
“I mean, who doesn’t like having the local, organic stuff, right along with supporting the businesses of trinkets or clothes and all of that,” Foster said. “And people want to come together and make a change, so I think that is so good and amazing for this community. I think people are just being more mindful of what they are buying.”
