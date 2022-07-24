Dr. Thuy Dao Jensen has been elected as the fourth president of the Oakley Rotary Club, which was chartered in May 2019. The Oakley Rotary’s 29 members are a breakfast club, and they meet at Black Bear Diner on Thursday mornings.
“Our members joined Oakley Rotary looking for ways to improve the quality of life for Oakley residents. The fellowship of civic minded friends engaged in community service in our Rotary Club is a bonus,” she said.
The goal of the Oakley Rotary is to promote integrity, peace and understanding, along with helping their community. She plans to work closely with the Oakley Union Elementary School District Superintendent to organize the first Girls’ Empowerment Day for eighth-grade girls in March 2023.
