Living the dream
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Colby Babcock participates in the California Football Academy’s second annual free flag football Dreamers Camp for special needs children in Oakley, Saturday, Aug. 24. Organized by Mark Valencia and Judi Westerberg, the event paired campers with buddies – volunteer CFA athletes – and included drills, running for touchdowns and other exercises.

[Photos] California Football Academy's Dreamers Camp

1 of 14

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags