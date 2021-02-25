COVID-19 restrictions may make it difficult to get out and enjoy an authentic St. Patrick’s Day meal, but the East Contra Costa Historical Society has solved the problem with a drive-thru corned beef dinner on Sunday, March 14.
Registrants can pick up their delicious meal of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, cornbread and cake prepared by Chef Robert of the San Joaquin Yacht Club, between 2 and 2:30 p.m. at the museum. Guests with last names starting with A to M can pick up at 2 p.m., and those with surnames of N to Z can drive through at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per dinner and must be ordered in advance. Online tickets are $26 to cover processing fees. For more information, call 925-634-4049 or email Shirley McCall at smccall272@comcast.net.
Online tickets can be reserved at www.eastcontracostahistory.org. No tickets will be available the day of the event.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.