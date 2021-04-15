Eagle Scout Soars

Gabriel Preciado became an Eagle Scout September, 2019. For his eagle project, Gabriel organized, planned and supervised the construction of sensory tables, a storage shed and water lines to the Krey Garden. Gabriel led adults, scouts and friends in the project, which allows access for special needs students at Krey Elementary. Gabriel studied piano for 12 years. In Feb. 2020, he achieved the Advanced Level Certificate of Merit and Senior Medallion through MTAC. Attending UC Santa Barbara, Gabriel continues piano studies. Currently a physics major, he balances his studies with music, running and skateboarding.
