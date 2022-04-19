Now that warm weather has made them more active, watch for rattlesnakes.
Rattlesnakes are an important part of the Bay Area environment, are common in the regional parks and other Bay Area open space, and keep the rodent population in balance. Snakes regulate their body temperature by moving back and forth between sun and shade.
With reasonable precautions and awareness of our surroundings, we can coexist with them safely.
In general, the best way to avoid rattlers is to stay on official trails and refrain from taking shortcuts through tall grass and brush. When you stop to rest, avoid the rock piles, logs and tall grass that are snake habitat.
Rattlesnakes are not aggressive. They will avoid us if at all possible; we’re much larger than the small rodents and lizards that are their usual diet. They may give a warning rattle if we pass too closely. If you see one, give it lots of room and an avenue of escape. And, of course, don’t try to pick up or otherwise disturb the snake.
Dogs can be problematic. They may investigate by running right up to a snake and then get bitten. The resulting veterinary bill will be expensive. So if you see a snake, or a sighting is reported, put your dog on leash.
If you see a rattlesnake in a parking lot, picnic area, or other locale with lots of people around, alert the park staff. A ranger will relocate the snake to an area safer for both snake and people. The rangers have snake tongs designed for this purpose.
Gopher snakes look a lot like rattlesnakes. They can bite, too, although their bite is not venomous. Sometimes gopher snakes will vibrate their tails in dry brush and leaves to mimic a rattlesnake’s rattle. Information panels at most park district trailheads have posters illustrating the differences between the two snakes.
If you or a companion is bitten by a rattlesnake, here are some first aid recommendations:
Remain calm and move beyond the snake's striking distance.
Remove jewelry and tight clothing before the affected area starts to swell.
Position the victim, if possible, so that the bite is at or below the level of the heart.
Clean the wound, but don’t flush it with water. Cover it with a clean, dry dressing.
Minimize the victim’s movement. If possible, carry a victim who must be transported, or have him or her walk slowly.
The best first aid for a rattlesnake bite is to get the victim to a hospital as soon as possible for anti-venom treatment. First aid procedures such as cutting and suction have long been discredited.
The emergency phone number within the regional parks is 510-881-1121. Using 9-1-1 works too, although it is routed through the California Highway Patrol, so there can be a delay.
The regional park website, www.ebparks.org, has information about rattlesnakes at www.ebparks.org/safety/wildlife-encounters
If you want to see a live rattlesnake under safe conditions, there are specimens in several park district visitor centers.
