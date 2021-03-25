As the spring wildflower season begins, there’s some good news on the fire recovery front.
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 burned almost 400,000 acres within five regional parks: Mission Peak, Morgan Territory, Ohlone Wilderness, Round Valley and Sunol Wilderness. It burned more than four million acres in total, but all five parks have now reopened.
Destructive though it was, firefighting agencies have determined that the SCU fire was ‘best case’ in terms of intensity. Although the fire was high-intensity in some locations, it burned less hot in many. This allowed wildlife time to burrow or escape to safer areas and let seedlings survive for future regrowth.
Grazing practices and properly managed fire roads likely reduced the intensity of the SCU fire in many areas. In some places, it burned itself out at fire roads or slowed down in grazed areas.
If winter rain totals are adequate, grasslands may experience an exceptional wildflower bloom. Some plants associated with chaparral actually require fire or smoke to germinate. They only bloom briefly, then disappear until the next fire. District staff will look for and record these species this year. We may see more animal activity, too. Animals that took refuge in areas not affected by the fires will likely venture out in search of new homes.
The park district has established a Post Fire Monitoring Task Force within its Stewardship Department to track the recovery of vegetation and wildlife and to help coordinate management needs for the burned areas. The burned area has many protected species such as golden eagles, which nest high up in the trees. It’s not known whether they will re-nest in the area if the fire destroyed their original nests.
Speaking of Ohlone Wilderness, if you are willing to put in the work, it’s usually one of the best places in the regional parks for wildflower displays. The Ohlone Wilderness Trail goes for 30 miles or so, connecting Del Valle, Ohlone, Sunol and Mission Peak regional parklands in southern Alameda County.
In the springtime, wildflowers abound along the way, but you don’t have to hike the entire trail.
Start at the Lichen Bark picnic area at Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore. From there, it’s a two-mile climb up the Sailor Camp Trail and Ohlone Wilderness Trail to Rocky Ridge, whose rocky soil stimulates wildflower growth. Not to mention the views, which are spectacular. After lunch, it’s downhill almost all the way back to Lichen Bark.
Hiking the trail requires a permit. It costs $2 and is good for a year. Permits can be obtained at the Del Valle and Sunol entrance kiosks, when staff is present.
While you are at Del Valle, check out the newly redesigned Rocky Ridge Visitor Center, which is near the Lichen Bark picnic area. It’s the district’s first bilingual visitor center (English and Spanish), featuring interactive and state-of-the-art exhibits telling the story of Del Valle’s cultural and natural history. The center will open as soon as the status of the COVID-19 pandemic permits.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.