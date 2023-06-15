After a nationwide search, the Regional Parks Foundation announces the appointment of a new Executive Director, Lauren Bernstein has been chosen to lead the nonprofit East Bay Regional Parks Foundation, now in its 54th year.
The foundation’s mission is to support the East Bay Regional Park District, the largest regional park district in the country, through fundraising to provide universal access, environmental stewardship, educational and recreational programs and the acquisition of parklands. Bernstein started on June 14.
Bernstein brings a strong philanthropic background to the Foundation with experience in nonprofit management, strategy, and fundraising. Over the past decade, she has raised millions of dollars across an array of public sector areas. As executive director and an East Bay resident who loves parks, she will oversee and administer the operations of the Foundation, and lead, develop and implement program initiatives of the Foundation as well as oversee philanthropic opportunities.
