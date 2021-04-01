Engineer Bill Scott (fourth from the left) of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) paused for a photo with the crews from Engines 52, 53 and 59 and Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne as he neared the end of his final shift as an active ECCFPD firefighter. Scott was one of the first full-time firefighters hired by the ECCFPD when it formed in 2002. The staff of The Press wishes him the best in his retirement.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District engineer retires
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Athlete of the Week: Lacey and Lindsey Wagner
- Fire destroys Oakley home, displaces four residents
- Arson suspected as multiple fires burn near Brentwood shopping center
- Antioch community unites for child in need
- Contra Costa County OK’s indoor commercial cannabis cultivation business
- Brentwood appoints park commissioners
- Contra Costa opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and over
- Suspect in custody after early morning knife attack on Bethel Island
- Contra Costa County modifies hemp moratorium
- Driver collides with big rig in Byron
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Oakley residential fire
- [Photos] HomeGoods fire
- [Photos] BVAL Girls' Tennis Championships
- [Photos] Tim Herode for Governor
- [Photos] Heritage High School returns to class
- [Photos] Liberty High Sschool v Heritage High School Girls' Tennis
- [Photos] Freedom vs Campolindo football season opener
- [Photos] U-pick strawberries get an early start at George's Berries
- [Photos] Bethel Island boat fire under investigation
- [Photos] March 2021 Pets
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.