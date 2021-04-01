A proud retirement

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Engineer Bill Scott (fourth from the left) of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) paused for a photo with the crews from Engines 52, 53 and 59 and Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne as he neared the end of his final shift as an active ECCFPD firefighter. Scott was one of the first full-time firefighters hired by the ECCFPD when it formed in 2002. The staff of The Press wishes him the best in his retirement.

