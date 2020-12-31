Pandemic protection
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Monica Jay with the Contra Costa County Health Services Department, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighter Aaron All in Concord, Monday, Dec. 28. All is among the first of the district’s firefighters to receive the vaccine.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags