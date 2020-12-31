Monica Jay with the Contra Costa County Health Services Department, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighter Aaron All in Concord, Monday, Dec. 28. All is among the first of the district’s firefighters to receive the vaccine.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- New building owner to renovate downtown Brentwood theater
- Planning for Delta tunnel moves forward
- Governor Newsom unveils California’s Safe Schools for All Plan
- Rollover accident in Brentwood sends sole occupant to the hospital
- Rarey appointed to vacant Brentwood City Council seat
- Brentwood neighborhood pays it forward
- Former Antioch athlete breaks records
- Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approve moratorium extension on industrial hemp cultivation
- Brentwood Police Department kicks off its #stayput driver awareness campaign
- Town of Discovery Bay gathers public input for new park
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] 2020 - Year in Review
- [Photos] Tunnels of Joy Christmas lights
- [Photos] Brentwood Regional Community Chest holiday distribution
- [Photos] Operation Creekside pack night for military troops
- [Photos] December 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Brentwood Regional Community Chest toy drive
- [Photos] Wreaths Across America at Union Cemetery
- [Photos] Worker injured in fall at Freedom High School
- [Photos] 2020 Discovery Bay lighted boat parade
- [Photos] Boat fire in Bethel Island
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.