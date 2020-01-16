Fire recruits graduate

Photo by Tony Kukulich

 Photo by Tony Kukulich

East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) recruits Christopher Aleksunas, Mark Gargalikis, Daniel Nelson, Jason Ortiz and Matthew Parslow advanced to probationary fire fighters during the ECCFPD graduation program last week. The group will undergo an 18-month training process as probationary fire fighters before becoming full-time members of ECCFPD. The recruits are part of the district’s succession planning program, which plans to replace expected retirements with the new graduates over the next 18 months.

