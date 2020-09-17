Drive-thru barbecue
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Volunteer Pat Cheney takes a lunch order as the East Contra Costa Historical Society holds its 32nd annual BBQ in Brentwood, Sunday, Sept. 13. Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the sold-out fundraiser was held as a drive-thru event with members of the Knightsen 4H and Brentwood Rotary helping guide customers and deliver meals.

[Photos] The East Contra Costa Historical Society 32nd annual BBQ

