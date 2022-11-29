ECCHS-Christmas-on-the-Farm_08.jpg

Costumed docents were available to chat with visitors and answer questions at East Contra Historical Society's First Annual Christmas on the Farm, Sunday, December 5, 2021. If you'd be interested in volunteering with ECCHS, visit their website, eastcontracostahistory.org (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

The East Contra Costa Historical Society is hosting their second annual Christmas on the Farm on Sunday, Dec. 4. 

It starts at 11 a.m. and is centered on creating a family-friendly environment, according to society president and director of education Mary Black.

“Last year was our first year,” she said. “We had lots of families, and it was a lot of fun. The event is all about getting the kids engaged with their families. They really enjoy the scavenger hunt.” 

