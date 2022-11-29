The East Contra Costa Historical Society is hosting their second annual Christmas on the Farm on Sunday, Dec. 4.
It starts at 11 a.m. and is centered on creating a family-friendly environment, according to society president and director of education Mary Black.
“Last year was our first year,” she said. “We had lots of families, and it was a lot of fun. The event is all about getting the kids engaged with their families. They really enjoy the scavenger hunt.”
Advertised as an “afternoon of old-fashioned fun for the whole family,” Christmas on the Farm will feature music, storytelling from The Friends of the Brentwood Library, old-fashioned games including cornhole, jenga, dominoes and more, family photo opportunities and a historical scavenger hunt.
The event is free, but participants can purchase activity tickets and take part in a variety of crafts and activities, including creating Christmas ornaments and decorating Christmas cookies. A raffle will also be held and baskets are available for everyone. “It’s a get-together of the community, and it’s all about friends and family coming together,” she said.
There will also be a few local food vendors, along with vendors serving craft beer and local wines. Some 15 craft sellers will be there for those who want to get some holiday shopping done.
The event will close with Christmas carols and the lighting of the windmill at dusk, which will stay lit until January. “While it is self-proclaimed, we do say we are the only lit Christmas windmill west of the Mississippi,” Black said. “We light it and keep it lit until January so people can see it during the holidays.”
In the case of rain, guests are encouraged to park at Sunset Park Athletic Complex, where a shuttle will take them to the museum. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3F5qhHZ.
