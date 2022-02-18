East County Ace Hardware locations honored

Two East County Ace Hardware locations were recently honored for their achievements.
Brentwood ACE Hardware raised just over $100,000 the past two years for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Foundation while Oakley ACE Hardware achieved Pinnacle Performance Retailing status, an award for outstanding retail performance.
The money raised for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Foundation is garnered by asking customers to round up to the nearest dollar. Brentwood Ace raised $62,000 in 2021. They previously raised $41,000 in 2020.
“They were the fifth-highest raising store in the nation,” said Scott Souza, the assistant director for corporate partnerships for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Foundation. “All of the money raised goes directly to UCSF. All funds stay local. All the money is raised for local children.”
Souza worked with Aaron Rogelstad, the general manager at Brentwood Ace, to give back to the foundation. The UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Foundation works with organizations such as Ace Hardware to raise money for resources to fund pediatric care, research and medical training.
“Ace Hardware has had a partnership with UCSF as part of Children’s Miracle Network since 1992,” Souza said. “The Children’s Miracle Network-Ace Hardware Corp works with 150 Hospitals. UCSF is one of them.”
Meanwhile The Pinnacle Performance Retailing award, won by Oakley’s Ace Hardware, is part of Ace Hardware’s retail growth strategy.
To win this award, Oakley Ace completed the necessary performance drivers focused on: quality, service, and convenience. One example of a performance driver is “helpful certification,” in which Ace Hardware associates complete courses and the store conducts a week-long, team-based certification event.
“We’re so proud of our team at Oakley Ace!” said Oakley Ace Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Leopold. “We know that (store manager) Stella Santiago and her team have been working harder than ever this year at Oakley Ace, with supply chain outages across all departments, staffing hardships from COVID-19, and general insanity from living in a global pandemic.”
Leopold acknowledged the team’s efforts despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Pinnacle Awards event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Despite all these challenges, the team continues to remain focused on great customer service and achieved all the other benchmarks to receive the Pinnacle award again,” Leopold said. “Our store manager, Stella, attended the Pinnacle Awards event two years ago, and this year she asked her right hand/Assistant Manager Selena Ortez to go and soak up the leadership tips and tricks at the three-day Leadership Event in Las Vegas last month.”
Leopold attributed the team’s success to Santiago and Ortez. “With knowledgeable women leading the team, we are confident that Oakley Ace remains in excellent hands, and will continue to provide the great combination of customer service, quality goods, and competitive prices for which Oakley Ace has been known since 2007,” Leopold said.
For more information on Brentwood Ace Hardware at 8900 Brentwood Blvd., visit https://www.acebrentwood.com/.
For more information on Oakley’s Ace Hardware at 3100 Main St., visit https://bit.ly/3LxbJSL.
