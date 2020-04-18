East County bursting with springtime colors

Wildflowers and vineyards are blooming along Sunset Road in Brentwood, as seen Friday, April 10.
- Shooting in Brentwood critically injures resident
- Contra Costa Health Officer issues new "Cover Your Face" Order
- Police arrest man videotaped with a machete
- Contra Costa Health Services secures Antioch Fairgrounds for COVID-19 medical site
- East County nurses call labor conditions unsafe in fight against virus
- California to discuss re-opening economies with Washington and Oregon
- New Antioch cheer program hopes for post-pandemic return
- Gov. Newsom begins to discuss framework for easing restrictions of shelter-in-place order
- Contra Costa County reveals COVID-19 case count by city
- Contra Costa County recommends use of cloth face mask while in public
