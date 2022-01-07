It’s that time of year again when East County groups and organizations host a variety of crab feeds. The following is a breakdown of some of the upcoming offerings.
Jan. 14 — Troop 2020 is hosting a crab dinner fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. at Veterans Hall in Brentwood, 757 First Street, in Brentwood. Tickets are $65 for dinner, or a table of six can be purchased for $450. Doors open at 6 p.m, with dinner served at 7 p.m. The tickets are non-refundable, but drive-thru pickup is available if the event is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the event proceeds normally, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours is required to enter. To purchase tickets, visit troopwebhost.org/troop2020brentwood/. For more information, call 925-384-0522.
Feb. 5 — The East County Diehards Baseball Club is hosting a crab feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building, 757 First St., in Brentwood. The crab feed will include a silent auction, games, and raffle drawings. Proceeds will support the Diehards 12U road to the Cooperstown, N.Y., all-star game in July.
“The East County Diehards baseball club has a history of hosting great events,” said James Joachim, team manager of Diehards 12U. “This will no doubt be a very fun event, with great food and friends. Furthermore, this crab feed is for a great cause, supporting youth sports.”
To purchase tickets to the crab feed, scan the QR Code found on the Diehards Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DieHards12U.
The East County Diehards organization was established in 2012 in Oakley. The Diehards offer competitive travel softball and baseball for boys and girls throughout Contra Costa County. The East County Diehards are a 501c(3) charitable organization. To learn more about the Diehards organization, visit: https://eastcountydiehards.org.
March 12 — The East Bay Lions Crab Feed is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 12 at the Veterans Hall in Brentwood, 757 First Street, in Brentwood. The cost is $70 per person. The doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. No outside coolers are allowed, and there is a $10 cork fee per bottle of wine brought into the event. Prizes will be raffled, and there will be a best decorated and best costume contest. The event will be compliant with existing Contra Costa County COVID guidelines. For tickets, call Dave Ciruli at 925-354-1563 or email dciruli@gmail.com. The event is a fundraiser for the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired and is sponsored by the East Bay Lions Clubs: Brentwood Lions Club, Byron Delta Lions Club, Discovery Bay Lions Club, Oakley Lions Club, Albany Lions Club, Richmond-Pinole Lions Club, Ygnacio Valley Lions Club.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.