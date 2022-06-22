Contra Costa County residents, community leaders and organizations gathered at City Park last Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday recognizing the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States.
The event featured vendors, speakers, tabling organizations and performances from local singers and dance groups. The event also focused on recognizing and teaching the history of enslaved people in the United States and promoting the welfare of Black and minority people.
“Juneteenth, as now a national holiday, of course, is very important. And we are moving forward with change in our country, I feel like it’s important that communities start really embracing that change and coming together,” explained Claryssa Wilson, an event coordinator.
One of the tables at the event included GirlTrek, an international movement promoting the health and wellness of Black women.
“We walk in the spirit of Harriet Tubman,” said one GirlTrek spokesperson. “And as of November 2020, we now have 1.8 million women taking personal responsibility for their self care.”
A speaker at the event, Taqwaa Bonner, talked about his campaign, Taqwaas Youth Diversion, which aims to help children of incarcerated people and children returning from juvenile hall. Its table also included information about how to get involved in the campaign.
Bonner’s campaign can be followed on Instagram @taqwaas_youth_diversion. Those interested can also learn more about GirlTrek or join their movement at https://www.girltrek.org.
